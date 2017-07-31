Winnipeg police arrest 2 after assault leaves victim with ‘serious and significant brain injury’

The victim of a serious assault early Sunday morning is still in hospital. Police said he suffered a serious and significant brain injury.

At 2:50 a.m., officers received reports a man was assaulted near Main Street and Dufferin Avenue. When police arrived they found a 34-year-old man unconscious and breathing. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery.

RELATED: ‘No grounds for charges’ after officer shot man in Winnipeg Skywalk: IIU

A 38-year-old woman was also assaulted and received minor injuries.

The Winnipeg police Major Crimes Unit arrested and charged two men in connection to the assault.

Robert George Linklater, 35, was charged with aggravated assault, breach of recognizance and assault.

Griffen Austin Hawula, 19, was charged with aggravated assault and fail to comply with probation order.

Police are asking anyone who has information regarding this assault to contact investigators at 1-204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 1-204-786-8477.