Kawartha Lakes OPP lay criminal charges against 3 drivers over the weekend

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP laid several criminal charges against drivers in the Lindsay area over the weekend.

Between Friday, July 28 at 8:30 a.m. and Monday, July 31 at 12:45 a.m., police charged:

Weston Staples, 31, of Fenelon Falls with seven counts, including five criminal charges, after they stopped a vehicle in Fenelon Falls. His charges include driving while disqualified, breaking probation, giving a phoney identity to police, refusing to provide a sample, and taking a vehicle without consent. Staples also faces a charge under the Highway Traffic Act for texting and driving.

Thomas Hoar, 65, of Blackstock with impaired driving after a vehicle stop on Highway 7 just east of Lindsay on Friday afternoon.

Arthur Janes, 41, of Scarborough, with impaired driving after an early morning vehicle stop on Kawartha Lakes Road 8 just east of Fenelon Falls on Monday.

Impaired driving penalties in Canada include jail time and a fine, as well as Ontario Highway Traffic Act penalties such as license suspension.