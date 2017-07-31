Cody ‘The Crippler’ Crowley to defend boxing title at Memorial Centre

Boxer Cody “The Crippler” Crowley hopes to slug his way to another victory in front of the hometown crowd.

The native of Douro, Ont., near Peterborough, is scheduled to defend his Canadian Professional Boxing Council’s International super-welterweight title at “Homecoming II” — a card set for Sept. 30 at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.

His opponent has yet to be named.

“2017 has been life-changing,” stated Crowley in a message to his fans. “It’s amazing to see all the hard work begin to pay off. And I couldn’t have done it without you. All the love and support you’ve given me is a testament that this isn’t just my journey, but rather ours to share together.”

Crowley won his title at the Memorial Centre on May 13 with a unanimous 10-round decision over Mexico’s Edgar Ortega.

“With every punch I throw, and every hit I take, I do it with you, the great fans of Peterborough and Canada on my back,” said Crowley. “Your support drives my relentlessness.”

Since winning his title, Crowley has also been assisting Floyd “Moneymaker” Mayweather prepare for his August bout with MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

“Being so fresh off my first Canadian Championship and having the unique opportunity to work every day alongside the greatest boxer of all time has awakened in me an even deeper level of commitment,” said Crowley. “I am living proof that greatness drives greatness and so much can be accomplished when you believe, drown out the noise, and follow it up by putting the work in every day.”

More bouts will be announced for the card. Tickets for “Homecoming II” go on sale Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Centre Collins Barrow Box Office or phone 705-743-3561 or online at https://tickets.memorialcentre.ca/Online/.

Tickets start at $22.60 to $56.50 (plus taxes and service fees).