Kentucky doctor delivers another woman’s baby before going into labour herself

A Kentucky doctor had a full day recently – delivering another woman’s baby right before she herself went into labour.

Dr. Amanda Hess was in the hospital, about to be induced to have her second daughter, when she overheard nurses talking about another woman down the hall, Leah Halliday Johnson, who was in active labour, according to a Facebook post by Dr. Hala Sabry. She heard that the baby was in distress and needed to be delivered immediately.

Hess, who was wearing a hospital gown, threw on another gown “to cover my backside” and some splash boots and went to work, according to the post. She delivered Halliday Johnson’s baby girl.

“I was working up until the last minute and this was literally to the last second,” Hess told NBC News. Her own contractions began minutes after she delivered the other baby. She gave birth to her own daughter not long after.

“It’s pretty amazing what she did. I feel very lucky that she was there and that she was the type of person who was willing to step up like that and do what she did and we really appreciate her,” said Halliday Johnson to NBC.