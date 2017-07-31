Man high on meth attacks 3 people in Saskatoon group home
A man believed to be high on meth allegedly attacked three people at a Saskatoon group home over the weekend.
Saskatoon police said the man enter the group home in the 100-block of McCallum Lane just after 2 a.m. CT on Saturday.
Officers arrived to find a traumatized 33-year-old resident of the home. He was treated at the scene.
One staff member was also treated at the scene and did not need hospitalization.
A second staff member was taken to hospital with a possible dislocated knee.
Officers found the alleged attacker hiding in another room in the group home.
The 18-year-old man has been charged with break and enter, assault and assault causing bodily harm.
Police said the suspect is not known to the victims.
