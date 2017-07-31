Crime
Man high on meth attacks 3 people in Saskatoon group home

Three people at a Saskatoon group home were injured after being attacked by a man believed to be high on meth.

A man believed to be high on meth allegedly attacked three people at a Saskatoon group home over the weekend.

Saskatoon police said the man enter the group home in the 100-block of McCallum Lane just after 2 a.m. CT on Saturday.

Officers arrived to find a traumatized 33-year-old resident of the home. He was treated at the scene.

One staff member was also treated at the scene and did not need hospitalization.

A second staff member was taken to hospital with a possible dislocated knee.

Officers found the alleged attacker hiding in another room in the group home.

The 18-year-old man has been charged with break and enter, assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Police said the suspect is not known to the victims.

