Man accused of pointing gun at security guard surrenders to Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police had to call in their armoured vehicle to deal with a man who had barricaded himself in his suite.

Officers were called to the 600-block of Idylwyld Drive North just before midnight Sunday after a man allegedly pointed a gun at a security guard.

The armoured rescue vehicle (ARV) was called in to assist officers at the scene.

The man walked out of his suite and surrendered to police shortly after the ARV arrived.

Officers seized a pellet handgun and a canister of bear mace in the suite.

He is scheduled to appear Monday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.