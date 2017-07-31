Canada
July 31, 2017 8:38 am

Ontario premier to shuffle cabinet as Glen Murray leaves environment: report

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario's Transportation Minister Glen Murray speaks to the media outside of Queen's Park in Toronto, July 31, 2013.

Craig Wadman, Global News
A A

TORONTO – Sources say Premier Kathleen Wynne will be announcing a mini cabinet shuffle this morning, triggered by the departure of her environment minister.

Sources tell The Canadian Press that Environment Minister Glen Murray is leaving his cabinet position and will resign his Toronto Centre seat in a few weeks.

Story continues below

READ MORE: MPP Glen Murray announces on Twitter he won’t run in next election

The announcement comes as a surprise, as Murray had previously indicated he would run again in next year’s election.

Murray has been a fierce defender of his environmental positions and under his tenure the ministry implemented an ambitious cap-and-trade program aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

READ MORE: Ontario spending additional $85M to clean up mercury in 2 First Nation communities

A former mayor of Winnipeg, Murray was first elected to the Ontario legislature in 2007 and served as minister of research and innovation and minister of training, colleges and universities under then-premier Dalton McGuinty.

After Wynne was elected premier, she gave him the portfolios of infrastructure and transportation.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Cabinet shuffle
Glen Murray
Kathleen Wynne
mini cabinet shuffle
ontario legislature
Ontario Liberals
Queen’s Park

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News