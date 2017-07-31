Traffic
One dead after fiery crash on Stoney Trail

By Nathan Taylor Global News

At around 11 p.m., Sunday, July 30, a vehicle was travelling south on Stoney Trail near 17 Avenue when it smashed into a light standard.

A portion of the Calgary ring road was shut down for most of the night Sunday following a deadly crash in the southeast.

The force of the crash caused the driver to be thrown from the vehicle before it burst into flames.

Paramedics were first to arrive, and found the victim dead on scene.

The Calgary police traffic unit is working to determine the cause of the crash.

