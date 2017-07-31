Hamilton Mountain fire sends man to hospital
A A
A man is in hospital after an overnight fire off of Concession Street in Hamilton.
It happened just after 3 a.m. in the basement of a family’s home at East 26th Street.
Fire officials say the early damage estimate is around $60,000. The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate.
The man was treated for smoke inhalation.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.