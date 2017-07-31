Crime
July 31, 2017 9:36 am

Hamilton Mountain fire sends man to hospital

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton Firefighters are on the scene of a fatal house fire in the mountain.

900 CHML
A A

A man is in hospital after an overnight fire off of Concession Street in Hamilton.

It happened just after 3 a.m. in the basement of a family’s home at East 26th Street.

Fire officials say the early damage estimate is around $60,000. The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate.

The man was treated for smoke inhalation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
concession street
east 26 street
Fire
Hamilton
ontario fire marshal

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News