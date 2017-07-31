Hamilton Mountain fire sends man to hospital

A man is in hospital after an overnight fire off of Concession Street in Hamilton.

It happened just after 3 a.m. in the basement of a family’s home at East 26th Street.

Reported structure fire on East 26th st #HamOnt. Visible smoke on arrival. One patient reported with smoke inhalation. Ems on scene. pic.twitter.com/Siv8THKVjS — Alex – First Media (@Alexmac_media) July 31, 2017

Fire officials say the early damage estimate is around $60,000. The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate.

The man was treated for smoke inhalation.