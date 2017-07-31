BEI investigating after pedestrian killed during police chase

A 66-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle during a police chase in Pointe-Calumet, according to a report from Quebec’s Bureau of independent investigations (BEI).

According to a BEI preliminary report, police were at the Pointe-Calumet Beachclub when they noticed a car making certain manoeuvres.

Police decided to follow the vehicle, which sped off and officers lost sight of the car.

The vehicle was then later found after it crashed into a Hydro-Quebec pole.

The BEI says while driving away the car allegedly hit and killed a 66-year-old man.

The 23-year-old driver of the vehicle and its two passengers were sent to hospital after suffering minor injuries.

Eight officers from the BEI are investigating.