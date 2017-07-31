Some heritage activists concerned about proposed high-rise in downtown London

Another battle could be brewing in downtown London over a proposed high-rise.

Rygar Corp wants to build a $60-million, 27-storey high-rise at 150 Dundas St. The proposal will be debated Monday by the planning and environment committee.

Rygar wants to build an apartment building to service the new Fanshawe building going in downtown.

The plan would require tearing down a heritage building.

Mike Bloxam, president of the London chapter of the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario, told AM980 they are concerned about the height of the building.

“While we don’t have any problem with larger high-rises in the area, we do have a problem when that means that heritage buildings have to come down and you’re plopping it right in the middle of a bunch of three- to four-storey buildings,” he said.

Bloxam thinks the city should push Rygar to a different property.

“I would take a look at all of the vacant properties that we also call surface parking lots, there are plenty of those around downtown that could fit a building such as this,” he said. “I know there are rules currently at city hall that unfortunately give those surface lot people kind of a break on their property taxes.”

While some heritage activists would like to see the building kept, not all agree.

The plan has the approval of city staff and the London Advisory Committee on Heritage.

The planning and environment committee gets underway at 4 p.m.