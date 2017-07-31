Early morning blaze in Winnipeg’s North End
Winnipeg Fire crews are on scene after a fire in the city’s North End.
The fire started early Monday morning in a Boyd Avenue home. Residents reported the blaze after seeing heavy smoke coming from the basement.
No one was inside the house at the time of the fire and there are no injuries being reported.
The fire is currently contained, but W.F.D. crews remain onsite investigating.
