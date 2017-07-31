Crime
July 31, 2017 6:27 am
Updated: July 31, 2017 6:32 am

Police investigating after man fatally shot at Dufferin and Lawrence

By Web Producer

Police investigate a shooting at Dufferin and Lawrence on July 31, 2017.

Andrew Collins
A man has died of his injuries following a shooting in the Lawrence Heights neighbourhood of Toronto overnight.

Police said the shooting happened just before midnight at a strip mall parking lot in the area of Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue.

The age of the victim has not been released.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

