Police investigating after man fatally shot at Dufferin and Lawrence
A A
A man has died of his injuries following a shooting in the Lawrence Heights neighbourhood of Toronto overnight.
Police said the shooting happened just before midnight at a strip mall parking lot in the area of Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue.
The age of the victim has not been released.
Police have not released any information about possible suspects.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.