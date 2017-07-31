Streets in downtown Montreal to re-open after Formula E race

After Formula E shut down several streets in downtown Montreal, some of those roads will reopen Monday.

The road race track forced pedestrians, cyclists and motorists to use detours in order to navigate downtown Montreal.

Numerous restaurants also had to part ways with their terraces while the race took place.

The city of Montreal says the following streets will re-open throughout Monday morning:

Viger Avenue East between Papineau Avenue and Berri Street.

Saint-Antoine Street East between Berri Street and Notre-Dame Street East.

Saint-Hubert Street between Viger Avenue East and Saint-Antoine Street East.

Northbound Papineau Avenue between Viger Avenue East and René Lévesque Boulevard East.

Amherst Street between de Maisonneuve Boulevard East and Viger Avenue East.

De la Gauchetiere Street East between Wolfe Street and Saint-Denis Street

All cross streets between René Lévesque Boulevard East and Viger Avenue East from Saint-Hubert Street to Wolfe Street.

Other streets are expected to reopen throughout the week.

By Friday, René Lévesque Boulevard is expected to be fully reopened.