Bob Layton editorial: Tornado

July 31, 1987.

It was like nothing I had ever seen before, the clouds seemed to be rolled up and they had this odd green colour.

It was a little bit frightening, and as neighbours watched, we knew it might be wise to take cover, but no one wanted to miss what might happen next.

When it was over, I was assigned to go to the Evergreen Mobile Home Park. I had never seen such devastation, except on television.

Big trucks were on their sides. Tree trunks were twisted off like sticks of celery, and the mobile homes were in shreds. Pink insulation covered the wreckage. Protruding pipes marked where people had lived.

And then a vehicle arrived pulling a little flat trailer. As it was opened, I saw, for the very first time, body bags. More than two dozen would be needed.

My thoughts turned from the destroyed homes to the lives that would have to be rebuilt.

Some who were at Evergreen are not commemorating. Some tell me they just want to forget.

I can respect that, but for others, we just wanted you to know we have not forgotten.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.