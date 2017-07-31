Blogs
COMMENTARY: Long Island cops send the wrong message

President Donald Trump waves before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, July 28, 2017, on his way to Brentwood, N.Y. for a speech to law enforcement officials on the street gang MS-13.

We’re getting to the point where none of the bombast and outrageous statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump surprise us anymore.

We don’t ask, how low can he go, because we’ve learned that this is no end to his hateful and uninformed babble.

And it doesn’t surprise us when attendees at one of his rallies cheer his hateful comments.

WATCH: Donald Trump to law enforcement: ‘Don’t be too nice’

But when a group of police officers cheer that kind of rhetoric, we should be concerned.

Such was the case last week when Trump was addressing a crowd of Long Island law enforcement officers.

Trump encouraged the officers to get rough with suspects who might be taken into custody, and the gathering of  New York’s finest cheered his remarks.

Chiefs of police subsequently condemned Trump’s irresponsible directive for officers to ignore a citizen’s civil rights, but what about the message that those attending cops sent by cheering Trump’s rant?

In an American environment which is rife with allegations of racial profiling and police brutality, endorsing the idea of roughing up suspects only fans the flames of racial discontent.

Most police officers understand that and approach their difficult job with the highest level of pride and professionalism.

It’s bad enough that Trump  thumbs his nose at civil rights and preaches intolerance, but  officers who cheered that message should know better.

