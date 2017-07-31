Canada
July 31, 2017 7:15 am
Updated: July 31, 2017 7:35 am

Edmontonians hold vigil for 14-year-old-girl who died after being pulled from pond

By Online journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Family, friends and community members came together in northeast Edmonton Sunday night to honour and remember a 14-year-old girl who died after being pulled from a pond one week earlier.

One week after a 14-year-old girl was taken off life support after being pulled from an Edmonton pond, people gathered in Alberta’s capital to pay tribute to the life of Khrystyna Maksymova and to mourn her death.

“We can all lean on each other and it makes us stronger people, right? When you come together, it makes you stronger. So it’s not a community anymore, it’s going to be a family,” community member Shvonne Muench said.

Story continues below

About 200 people converged at the pond by 82 Street and Crystallina Nera Way Sunday night, the same body of water Maksymova went into on July 22 to save a dog she had been walking with her sister.

The dog went into the water and Maksymova followed. She was not able to make it out.

A family friend told Global News Maksymova was a strong swimmer but got caught in mud and reeds. They also said her sister was on the other side of the pond and heard Maksymova call for help but couldn’t see her through the reeds. An official with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said there was “zero visibility” in the pond at the time.

READ MORE: 14-year-old girl dies after being pulled from north Edmonton pond

Watch below: On July 23, 2017, Sarah Kraus filed this report after Khrystyna Maksymova – who was pulled from an Edmonton pond a day earlier – was taken off life support.

Maksymova’s parents were among those who attended Sunday’s vigil, as well as members of the community and complete strangers.

“This event, it’s not something that anybody can ever explain or, there’s always many questions why,” community member Nadine Clarke said. “It’s a tragedy and, as a community I think everybody should pull together and support each other.”

Maksymova and her family are originally from Ukraine and moved to Edmonton about three years ago.

A family spokesperson said community members have raised money to put up a memorial bench and a plaque, to be placed near the pond in memory of Maksymova.

Those at the vigil sent lanterns up into the air. The evening ended with a fireworks display.

vigil4

A vigil was held Sunday, July 30, 2017 for 14-year-old Khrystyna Maksymova.

Global News
vigil3

A vigil was held Sunday, July 30, 2017 for 14-year-old Khrystyna Maksymova.

Global News
vigil5

A vigil was held Sunday, July 30, 2017 for 14-year-old Khrystyna Maksymova.

Global News
vigil6

A vigil was held Sunday, July 30, 2017 for 14-year-old Khrystyna Maksymova.

Global News
07-23-khrystyna

The parents of Khrystyna Maksymova, 14, left flowers by the pond Sunday.

Supplied/Global News

In the wake of the tragedy, the City of Edmonton is embarking on a review of city stormwater ponds to see if any additional safety measures are required, in an attempt to prevent a similar incident from unfolding.

READ MORE: Edmonton to conduct stormwater pond safety review after 14-year-old girl’s death

On average, the city says Edmonton’s stormwater ponds are inspected a dozen times per year to ensure they meet safety and operating standards.

There is no timeline as to when the city’s stormwater pond review will be complete.

-With files from Julia Wong, Emily Mertz, Caley Ramsay and Sarah Kraus.

82 Street
Crystallina Nera Way
Edmonton stormwater ponds
Girl jumps into pond to find dog
Khrystyna Maksymova
Pond
Pond death
Stormwater pond review
Stormwater ponds

