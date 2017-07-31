Crime
July 31, 2017 12:05 am
Updated: July 31, 2017 12:08 am

Preliminary inquiry set to begin for Calgary man accused in deadly drunk driving crash

By Reporter  Global News

Wreckage from July 2, 2016 crash on Memorial Drive N.W. A thirty-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tracy Nagai / Global News
A preliminary inquiry will begin Monday for a man accused in a deadly 2016 crash.

Last year, Dale Neisz was charged with several offences including criminal negligence causing death and impaired driving causing death.

READ MORE: Calgary police arrest man wanted in fatal Memorial Drive crash

The crash happened during the early morning hours of July 2, 2016 after a 2012 Ford Fusion struck the centre median on Memorial Drive northwest, rolled and slammed into a tree.

Thirty-year-old Kanaye Renfrew, a mother of two, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her friend, a woman in her 30s, was in the backseat and was taken to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Neisz was taken to hospital in stable condition.

READ MORE: Victim in Calgary crash died on her wedding anniversary

Kanaye Renfrew was killed in a crash on Memorial Drive on July 2, 2016.

Obtained by Global News

Investigators believe the car was travelling more than 120 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Criminal attorney Stephen Wojcik is representing Neisz.

Following the hearing, a judge will decide if there is enough evidence to order Neisz to stand trial.

The inquiry is expected to last until Friday.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
