Preliminary inquiry set to begin for Calgary man accused in deadly drunk driving crash

A preliminary inquiry will begin Monday for a man accused in a deadly 2016 crash.

Last year, Dale Neisz was charged with several offences including criminal negligence causing death and impaired driving causing death.

The crash happened during the early morning hours of July 2, 2016 after a 2012 Ford Fusion struck the centre median on Memorial Drive northwest, rolled and slammed into a tree.

Thirty-year-old Kanaye Renfrew, a mother of two, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her friend, a woman in her 30s, was in the backseat and was taken to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Neisz was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe the car was travelling more than 120 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Criminal attorney Stephen Wojcik is representing Neisz.

Following the hearing, a judge will decide if there is enough evidence to order Neisz to stand trial.

The inquiry is expected to last until Friday.