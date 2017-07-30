Edmonton police investigate hit-and-run on 95 Avenue
Police are investigating a hit-and-run in the Strathearn neighbourhood of Edmonton.
Sgt. Jerrid Maze said it happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at 95 Avenue and Connors Road.
He said the woman in her 50s was walking her dog in a marked crosswalk and crossing 95 Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle.
“The vehicle’s side mirror struck her in the back of the head is what we believe,” Maze said.
He said the strike caused a large gash to the back of her head and the woman ended up losing consciousness; she was taken to hospital. Her injuries are non-life-threatening.
Maze said the vehicle fled the scene and since there were no witnesses around, there is no vehicle description though police believe it was a larger pickup truck, like a Ford F-350.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police.
Maze said it is unclear at this point if the driver knew the vehicle struck someone, if the driver ran a red light or if the woman was jaywalking.
The victim remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
