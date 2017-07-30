2 dead after SUV crashes in northern Alberta

The RCMP is investigating after two teens were killed in a single-vehicle crash south of High Prairie, Alta. early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the crash on Range Road 272, about five kilometres south of High Prairie, at 2:10 a.m.

They said three teens were found in an SUV. Two died at the scene while a third suffered only minor injuries.

Police did not say what caused the crash but said the SUV went down a bank and into a body of water.