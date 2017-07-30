Van plows into crowd of people in Los Angeles, nine injured
A A
Several people have been injured after they were struck by a vehicle in the Mid-Wilshire neighbourhood of central Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a release.
At least nine people were injured in the crash, with a 44-year-old man left in critical condition, ABC7 reported.
RELATED: Police body-cam video of Venus Williams post-car crash released
The crash took place just after 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
According to ABC7, Los Angeles police said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, and that terrorism was not suspected.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.