Van plows into crowd of people in Los Angeles, nine injured

Several people have been injured after they were struck by a vehicle in the Mid-Wilshire neighbourhood of central Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a release.

At least nine people were injured in the crash, with a 44-year-old man left in critical condition, ABC7 reported.

The crash took place just after 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

According to ABC7, Los Angeles police said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, and that terrorism was not suspected.