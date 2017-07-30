Weather watches, warnings across Saskatchewan
Environment Canada has issued a number of severe weather watches and warnings in Saskatchewan.
Most regions in central and northern Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon and area, are under a severe thunderstorm watch.
Conditions are favourable for scattered thunderstorms to develop as a cold front crosses central Saskatchewan on Sunday.
Combined with hot and humid conditions, meteorologists said some of those storms could become severe, with strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.
All of southern Saskatchewan remains under a heat warning.
Maximum daily temperatures continue to soar or exceed 32 C, with overnight lows near or exceeding 16 C
Temperatures are expected to ease next week, with highs in the 28 to 31 C range and overnight lows between 13 and 15 C.
Heat warning continued for:
- Regina
- Assiniboia – Gravelbourg – Coronach
- Carlyle – Oxbow – Carnduff – Bienfait – Stoughton
- Estevan – Weyburn – Radville – Milestone
- Fort Qu’Appelle – Indian Head – Lumsden – Pilot Butte
- Hudson Bay – Porcupine Plain
- Leader – Gull Lake
- Melfort – Tisdale – Nipawin – Carrot River
- Moose Jaw – Pense – Central Butte – Craik
- Moosomin – Grenfell – Kipling – Wawota
- Pelican Narrows – Cumberland House – Creighton
- Shaunavon – Maple Creek – Val Marie – Cypress Hills
- Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake
Severe thunderstorm watch for:
- Saskatoon
- Humboldt – Wynyard – Wadena – Lanigan – Foam Lake
- Île à la Crosse – Buffalo Narrows – Beauval
- La Ronge – Prince Albert Nat. Park – Narrow Hills Prov. Park
- Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw
- Meadow Lake – Big River – Green Lake – Pierceland
- Melfort – Tisdale – Nipawin – Carrot River
- Outlook – Watrous – Hanley – Imperial – Dinsmore
- Pelican Narrows – Cumberland House – Creighton
- Prince Albert – Shellbrook – Spiritwood – Duck Lake
- The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburg
