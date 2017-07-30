City of Vancouver owed almost $1M in illegal pot shop fines

The City of Vancouver has handed out nearly 2,000 tickets to marijuana dispensaries operating without a business licence, for a combined bill of $1.1 million.

Only 400 tickets have been paid, which means the city has only received $175,750 from the million-dollar bill.

READ MORE: The City of Vancouver has collected only 14% of illegal pot shop fines

Over the last five weeks, the city also handed down 26 court injunctions to pot shops. Prior to that, they handed down another 27, bringing the total of injunctions to 53.

WATCH: BC considers the effect of the federal marijuana legislation

However, once a store received an injunction, the city can no longer hand out tickets and collect money from those dispensaries.

READ MORE: Vancouver bylaws close 22 pot shops

As of the end of July, none of the injunctions have made it to a courtroom.

There are only 12 dispensaries left in the city that can be subject to tickets from bylaw officers.

In Dec. 2016, the city increased the ticket fine from $250 to $1,000.