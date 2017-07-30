Johnattan Vegas takes home second straight Canadian Open title

Jhonattan Vegas captured his second straight RBC Canadian Open title on Sunday after edging Charley Hoffman in a playoff.

The Venezuelan shot a 7-under 65 in the fourth round to finish the tournament at 21 under.

Hoffman, who entered Sunday atop the leaderboard with a one-stroke lead, had a 68 to force a playoff.

READ MORE: Canadian hopefuls DeLaet and Hughes struggle in 3rd round of Canadian Open

Ian Poulter (64) came in third at 20 under while Gary Woodland (68) was 19 under.

Mackenzie Hughes (68) of Dundas, Ont., was the top Canadian at 10 under and in a tie for 32nd. Graham DeLaet of Weyburn, Sask., fired a 71 to finish 8 under.