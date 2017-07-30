Fort Saskatchewan to include barrier-free change room at local pool
Planning is underway to construct a barrier-free change room at Harbour Pool in Fort Saskatchewan.
The facility already has a men’s and women’s change room.
The barrier-free area will cater to those who have accessibility issues or require assistance when changing.
“It’s important because more people can access the facility. We have a population that comes here and requires assistance to change,” said aquatics operations supervisor Lindsay Poitras.
The change room will also be gender-neutral.
The change room, the first of its kind in Fort Saskatchewan, would be similar to a family change room, just with larger, more private change stalls and bathroom stalls.
“We just wanted to have a more open experience for everyone at the facility,” Poitras said. “Allowing more people to access the change room will do that.”
The need for such a space was identified during a recreation planning study in 2015.
Work is expected to begin this fall and is the new change room is expected to be completed sometime next year.
