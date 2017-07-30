Food and fun marks Taste of Kingston diabetes fundraiser
Thousands flocked to the 19th annual Taste of Kingston fundraising event on Sunday in downtown Kingston.
Foodies hit the tents for a taste of the cuisine the Limestone City has to offer.
This year, the event, which raises funds for local diabetes programs, research and education, featured diabetes-friendly food options and a raffle with prizes worth up to $2,000.
More than 15 vendors showcased their cooking while raising money for the cause.
Adam Wemp, chair of Taste of Kingston’s volunteer planning committee, says he hopes one day such a fundraiser won’t be necessary — because a way to reverse the disease will hopefully be discovered in the future.
“Instead of just helping people cope, let’s work towards getting rid of [diabetes],” he said.
“Hopefully we raise a good amount of money that can go towards research to help — to the point where we don’t need a Taste of Kingston to raise money for diabetes, but just [an event] to celebrate all the great food in Kingston.”
