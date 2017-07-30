Food and fun marks Taste of Kingston diabetes fundraiser

Canada
Many delicious options awaited Taste of Kingston attendees at the 19th annual fundraiser on Sunday.

Thousands flocked to the 19th annual Taste of Kingston fundraising event on Sunday in downtown Kingston.

Foodies hit the tents for a taste of the cuisine the Limestone City has to offer.

This year, the event, which raises funds for local diabetes programs, research and education, featured diabetes-friendly food options and a raffle with prizes worth up to $2,000.

More than 15 vendors showcased their cooking while raising money for the cause.

Adam Wemp, chair of Taste of Kingston’s volunteer planning committee, says he hopes one day such a fundraiser won’t be necessary — because a way to reverse the disease will hopefully be discovered in the future.

“Instead of just helping people cope, let’s work towards getting rid of [diabetes],” he said.

“Hopefully we raise a good amount of money that can go towards research to help — to the point where we don’t need a Taste of Kingston to raise money for diabetes, but just [an event] to celebrate all the great food in Kingston.”

 

