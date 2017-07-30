Canada
Justin Trudeau to visit Calgary on Canada 150 train

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves goodbye to onlookers at a Stampede breakfast in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, July 15, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The CP Canada 150 train will be pulling into Calgary Sunday afternoon, with the prime minister as one of its passengers.

Justin Trudeau is expected to speak to Calgarians at the Anderson CTrain station during his stop on the celebratory train at 4 p.m.

Country music star Dean Brody and world champion hoop dancer Dallas Arcand will also be at the event.

Trudeau took the CP Canada 150 train to Revelstoke, B.C. on Saturday.

