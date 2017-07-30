Firefighters investigate gas leak in northeast Edmonton strip mall

Firefighters were called to a northeast Edmonton strip mall Sunday morning for reports of a gas leak.

It happened around 10 a.m., near 135 Avenue and Victoria Trail.

The strip mall, which houses about seven different business, was evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters were able to locate the source of the gas leak a short time later inside a storage room.

Epcor crews were also on scene to turn the power off while firefighters investigated.

Crews proceeded to ventilate the businesses surrounding the leak and the power was turned back on around 12:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The area is expected to re-open this afternoon.