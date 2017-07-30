Weekend events keep Fredericton restaurants and hotels busy

The Highland Games and an MMA event kept downtown Fredericton hotels and restaurants busy, according to city staff and business owners.

King Street Ale House owner Doug Williams said business was brisk at his downtown restaurant thanks to the events and the good weather.

“With all the stuff going on in the city, it’s been very good,” Williams said.

He said it’s been one of the best weekends of the summer, noting the Highland Games brought in many customers.

“There’s people here [in Fredericton] all weekend and I know the hotels are busy and all the restaurants,” Williams said. “Everyone I’ve spoken with says it’s been busy in restaurants all over the place downtown due to that.”

A sold-out MMA event at the Grant Harvey Centre also attracted 2,300 attendees, likely contributing to the local economy as well, Williams said.

In an email statement to Global News, David Seabrook, the City of Frederiction’s manager of Economic Development, Tourism & Culture said it’s shaping up to be a strong tourism season so far.

“Festivals and sport tourism events are a big part of that strength,” Seabrook said. “Both the Highland Games and the [MMA] event were significant draws, bringing people into the capital this weekend.”

Staff at several downtown hotels also confirmed to Global News they were full most of the weekend.

Brandon Brewer, CEO of L-Jack Promotions, which hosted the MMA event, said the event helped “light up the city.”

“We sold out the Grant Harvey and… I think we lit up the entire combat-sports community in the Atlantic provinces, so it’s exciting,” Brewer said.

“Of course people are out spending money and people are making money. We’re creating jobs, and it’s good on all aspects,” Brewer said. “It’s surreal, really. I never realized the impact that we had on the community. I was just trying to put on a good event and give everybody something they would enjoy.”

He said seeing local restaurants and other businesses doing well was exciting, as that success benefits the entire community.

Brewer said his company will be hosting another MMA event in Fredericton in the fall.

Williams notes sporting and entertainment events are also great for keeping people in town — and in its local businesses.

“Fredericton is competing with other jurisdictions for tourist dollars, and so every event that happens in the city attracts tourists here,” Williams said.

“Some of the tourist business is people just staying in town — and that’s just as good if they don’t go somewhere else.”