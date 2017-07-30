Victoria Park cenotaph vandalized with graffiti

Those passing the cenotaph in Regina’s Victoria Park on Sunday morning noticed what many are calling an “ugly” sight.

The cenotaph that stands in the centre of the park had been vandalized with a red scrawl that seemed to read “Free TD.”

Flower beds and the sidewalk adjacent to the monument were also tagged.

Many passerby were disappointed to see the graffiti on such a memorial.

“I think it shows a lot of disrespect, for not only our city, but our community,” Pierre Levasseur said. “People fought for this country. [Those who] defaced the property… should pay for this.”

“It’s not right,” Keith Allen said. “It looks ugly. I walk through here all the time — it [usually] looks nice. But to see something like that — I don’t like it,” Ron Child said.

The cenotaph was rededicated in the 1990s to represent Regina citizens that fought in the Second World War and the Korean War.

Police haven’t yet said whether they are investigating the vandalism.