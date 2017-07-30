India seizes ship with 1,500 kg of heroin worth $545 million
NEW DELHI – India‘s navy seized a ship carrying about 1,500 kg of heroin worth 35 billion rupees (US$545 million) on Sunday in what it said was its biggest ever drugs haul.
The vessel, which was operating under the name MV Henry under the Panama flag, was intercepted off the Gujarat coast near the city of Porbandar, said S. Paramesh, deputy director general at the Indian Coast Guard.
READ MORE: Cocaine, heroin, marijuana seized in Peterborough raid
It was sailing from Dubai to Alang, a town in Gujarat known for shipbreaking, Paramesh said.
WATCH: European addiction experts urge expansion of medical heroin program in Canada
The eight crew members aboard, all of whom were identified as Indian nationals, are under investigation.
© 2017 Reuters
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.