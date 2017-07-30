Sports
July 30, 2017 11:15 am
Updated: July 30, 2017 11:26 am

Winnipeg to host Fox UFC Fight Night in December

Elias Theodorou, right, of Mississauga, Ont., battles Cezar Ferreira, of Brazil, in middleweight UFC Fight Night action, in Halifax on Feb. 19, 2017.

Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press
WINNIPEG – The UFC is returning to Winnipeg this winter for the first time in four years.

Bell MTS Place will host a Fox UFC Fight Night event on December 16. Details of the fight card and ticket information will be released at a later date.

Fox UFC Fight Night’s usually don’t attract the same big-name mixed martial artists as pay-per view events but sometimes feature a title fight.

The octagon last visited Winnipeg in 2013 for UFC 161. The event, which was the first UFC fight held in Manitoba, was headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Rashad Evans and Dan Henderson.

