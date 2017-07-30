Winnipeg to host Fox UFC Fight Night in December

WINNIPEG – The UFC is returning to Winnipeg this winter for the first time in four years.

Bell MTS Place will host a Fox UFC Fight Night event on December 16. Details of the fight card and ticket information will be released at a later date.

Fox UFC Fight Night’s usually don’t attract the same big-name mixed martial artists as pay-per view events but sometimes feature a title fight.

The octagon last visited Winnipeg in 2013 for UFC 161. The event, which was the first UFC fight held in Manitoba, was headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Rashad Evans and Dan Henderson.