London Police investigate after collision involving man in wheelchair

London Police are investigating a collision involving a man in a wheelchair early this morning.

At approximately 4:00 a.m. a 26-year-old man in a wheelchair was involved in a collision on Kipps Lane just east of Adelaide Street North.

The man sustained only minor injuries and was not transported to hospital. Police are seeking to identify the driver of the vehicle which is described as small, white, four-door SUV with white tire caps.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com