London Police investigate after collision involving man in wheelchair
London Police are investigating a collision involving a man in a wheelchair early this morning.
At approximately 4:00 a.m. a 26-year-old man in a wheelchair was involved in a collision on Kipps Lane just east of Adelaide Street North.
The man sustained only minor injuries and was not transported to hospital. Police are seeking to identify the driver of the vehicle which is described as small, white, four-door SUV with white tire caps.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.