Woman charged with arson after Dartmouth fire

A Dartmouth woman is facing an arson charge in the wake of a fire on Saturday evening.

Police say the house fire on Pleasant Street, near Highway 111 caused significant damage.

The police were called to help Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday after firefighters said the blaze was suspicious.

Police say a 40-year-old woman was arrested shortly after they were called to the scene. She will appear in Dartmouth court at a later date to face the charge.

No one was injured in the fire, the police report said.