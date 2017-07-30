Double shooting in Scarborough sends two men to hospital

A double shooting in Scarborough has sent two men to hospital, Toronto Police said.

The victims, who are both said to be in there 30s, were shot on Commonwealth Avenue at Brussels Road near Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East just after midnight on Sunday.

One victim is in life-threatening condition while the other victim is in serious condition at a local trauma centre.

Investigators say that there is no word on suspects.

Anyone with information can call Toronto P0lice or Crime Stoppers.