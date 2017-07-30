Double shooting in Scarborough sends two men to hospital
A double shooting in Scarborough has sent two men to hospital, Toronto Police said.
The victims, who are both said to be in there 30s, were shot on Commonwealth Avenue at Brussels Road near Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East just after midnight on Sunday.
READ MORE: Victim identified as man, 25, in fatal Malvern shooting
One victim is in life-threatening condition while the other victim is in serious condition at a local trauma centre.
Investigators say that there is no word on suspects.
READ MORE: Man found guilty in Eaton Centre shooting gets new trial after conviction overturned
Anyone with information can call Toronto P0lice or Crime Stoppers.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.