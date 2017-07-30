House fire in Toronto’s Junction claims the life of a man in his 60s

A house fire near The Junction has claimed the life of a man in his 60s.

The blaze broke out around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home located at 10 Sarnia Avenue near Dupont Street and Symington Avenue.

Toronto Fire received a call from a resident at 3:31 a.m. inside the three-storey home.

Captain David Eckerman tells Talk Radio AM640: “It’s reported that were there were three occupants inside the home and the fire started on the third floor. We located the victim and removed him at 3:45 a.m.”

Toronto Fire Service investigators are now at the scene trying to determine the cause.