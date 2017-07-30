Canada
July 30, 2017 7:34 am

House fire in Toronto’s Junction claims the life of a man in his 60s

By Neil Kumar Global News

A house fire in The Junction has claimed the life of a man in his 60s on Sunday, July 30th.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
A A

A house fire near The Junction has claimed the life of a man in his 60s.

The blaze broke out around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home located at 10 Sarnia Avenue near Dupont Street and Symington Avenue.

READ MORE: 1 dead after fire at high-rise in Toronto’s west end

Toronto Fire received a call from a resident at 3:31 a.m. inside the three-storey home.

Captain David Eckerman tells Talk Radio AM640: “It’s reported that were there were three occupants inside the home and the fire started on the third floor. We located the victim and removed him at 3:45 a.m.”

READ MORE: Man suffers life-threatening injuries after highrise fire in Toronto

Toronto Fire Service investigators are now at the scene trying to determine the cause.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
am640
Captain David Eckerman
Dupont Street
GTA
Sarnia Avenue
Symington Avenue
Toronto
Toronto Fire
Toronto fire services

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News