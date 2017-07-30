House fire in Toronto’s Junction claims life of 62-year-old man
A 62-year-old man has died after a house fire near the Junction early Sunday morning.
Toronto Fire were called to a home at 10 Sarnia Avenue near Dupont Street and Symington Avenue around 3:30 a.m.
READ MORE: 1 dead after fire at high-rise in Toronto’s west end
Captain David Eckerman tells Talk Radio AM640: “It’s reported that there were three occupants inside the home and the fire started on the third floor. We located the victim and removed him at 3:45 a.m.”
Two people escaped the home unharmed.
The fire reportedly began in a third-floor bedroom.
READ MORE: Man suffers life-threatening injuries after highrise fire in Toronto
Toronto Fire Service investigators are now at the scene trying to determine the cause.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.