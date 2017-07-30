Canada
House fire in Toronto’s Junction claims life of 62-year-old man

By Neil Kumar Global News

A house fire in The Junction has claimed the life of a man in his 60s on Sunday, July 30th.

A 62-year-old man has died after a house fire near the Junction early Sunday morning.

Toronto Fire were called to a home at 10 Sarnia Avenue near Dupont Street and Symington Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Captain David Eckerman tells Talk Radio AM640: “It’s reported that there were three occupants inside the home and the fire started on the third floor. We located the victim and removed him at 3:45 a.m.”

Two people escaped the home unharmed.

The fire reportedly began in a third-floor bedroom.

Toronto Fire Service investigators are now at the scene trying to determine the cause.

