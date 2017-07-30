Two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 sends three to hospital, one man in critical condition

A two-vehicle crash in Flamborough sent three people to hospital, with one person in critical condition.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the crash happened on Highway 6 at Concession 6 West at 12:30a.m. on Saturday morning.

The road was closed for several hours as the OPP’s Highway Safety Division investigated the cause of the crash, along with Hamilton Police.

The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The passengers in that vehicle – two 15-year-old girls – were also transported to hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with non-life threatening injuries.

It’s not clear what caused the crash and police are still investigating.

Any witnesses of the incident are asked to call Burlington’s OPP detachment.