Calgary Stampeders unstoppable Saturday night, beating Hamilton 60-1

There was no stopping the Calgary Stampeders Saturday night as they dominated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 60-1.

It was the largest margin of victory for the Stampeders in franchise history, surpassing the previous record of 50 points that was set in 1963 and equalled in 1995.

The Stamps opened the scoring with three minutes left in the first with a 43-yard field goal from Rene Paredes. A minute later Roy Finch had a 97-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Rookie running back Ante Milanovic-Litre ran for his first-career CFL touchdown, while Shaquille Richardson also had an interception return for a TD. Jerome Messam added a hat-trick with three rushing touchdowns.

Bo Levi Mitchell, Andrew Buckley, and Ricky Stanzi all took a turn in the QB position. Buckley threw his first CFL touchdown pass to fellow Dino alum Anthony Parker.

Reciever Kamar Jorden left the game in the first and did not return.

It was Legacy Night at McMahon Stadium. Players, coaches and staff from the team that brought home the Cup 25 years ago in 1992 were honoured at halftime.

The Stampeders have a short turn around. The next game is Thursday, August 3rd at Toronto. Pre-game show is at 4:00 on NewsTalk 770 with kickoff set for 5:30.

-With files from the Canadian Press.