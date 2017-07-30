Ticats suffer embarrassing 60-1 loss against Stampeders

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have hit rock bottom after an embarrassing 60-1 loss to the Calgary Stampeders.

60-1 – that is not a typo.

It is the largest margin of victory in Calgary’s franchise history, surpassing the previous record of 50 points that was set in 1963 and equaled in 1995.

Largest margins of victory in CFL history:

68 points – Montreal 82, Hamilton 14 (1956)

60 points – Edmonton 63, Ottawa 3 (1995)

59 points – Calgary 60, Hamilton 1 (2017)

56 points – Winnipeg 58, Montreal 2 (1981)

56 points – Winnipeg 56, Saskatchewan 0 (1986)

Disgraced, embarrassed, humiliated. Those were just three of the many words Ticats fans used on AM900 CHML’s 5th Quarter following the team’s jaw dropping loss at McMahon Stadium.

Jerome Messam ran for 91 yards and three touchdowns and Roy Finch returned a punt for a 97 yard TD in the first quarter as the 4-1-1 Stamps extended their winning streak against Hamilton to 11 games, the longest active streak in the CFL.

CLICK HERE for the game stats.

The loss dropped the Ticats to a league worst 0-5. It is the first time since 2007 that Hamilton has started their season with five consecutive defeats. The Cats went on to go 3-15 that season.

The Tiger-Cats’ lone point came on a 53 yard punt single by Sergio Castillo with just over a minute to play in the second quarter. It cut Calgary’s lead to 32-1.

Shaq Richardson intercepted a pass from Hamilton quarterback Zach Collaros and returned it for a 47 yard touchdown to boost the Stamps’ lead to 24-0 in the second quarter.

Bo Levi Mitchell threw a 35 yard touchdown to receiver Marken Michel just before halftime to give Calgary a 39-1 lead. Rookie running back Ante Milanovic-Litre ran for his first CFL TD and Canadian QB Andrew Buckley tossed a 10 yard touchdown to Anthony Parker to round out the scoring. It was the first touchdown pass thrown by a Canadian quarterback since Brandon Bridge in 2015.

The Ticats will try again to register their first victory of 2017 when they travel to Edmonton on August 4 to take on the 5-0 Eskimos.