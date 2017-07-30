Emergency crews search Elbow Falls for missing person Saturday
First responders from Redwood Meadows, Kananaskis and Calgary were called to reports of a missing man in Elbow Falls Saturday night.
Emergency crews continue to search for the man who reportedly went over the Elbow Falls in Kananaskis Country at around 8:30 p.m.
Officials said another person was also injured.
No further details about the incident have been released.
More to come…
