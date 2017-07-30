Calgary fire department
July 30, 2017 12:09 am

Emergency crews search Elbow Falls for missing person Saturday

By Reporter  Global News
File Photo
A A

First responders from Redwood Meadows, Kananaskis and Calgary were called to reports of a missing man in Elbow Falls Saturday night.

Emergency crews continue to search for the man who reportedly went over the Elbow Falls in Kananaskis Country at around 8:30 p.m.

Officials said another person was also injured.

No further details about the incident have been released.

More to come…

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary fire department
CFD
Elbow Falls
Kananaskis
Man over Elbow Falls
Redwood Meadows
Search and Rescue

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News