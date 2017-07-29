Regina Canadian Tire employee who allegedly assaulted an Indigenous man no longer with company

A Canadian Tire employee seen in a video of an alleged assault on an Indigenous man no longer works for the Canadian retail giant, according to the company’s spokesperson.

The victim of the alleged confrontation, Kamao Cappo posted a Facebook video on Wednesday, saying he was accused of stealing, and racially profiled.

On Friday, dozens of protesters took to the east Regina store to show their disapproval for the company, after the post made waves online. It has since been viewed more than 200,000 times.

On Saturday afternoon, a Canadian Tire spokesperson sent a statement to Global News saying:

“We have attempted to reach Mr. Cappo again this morning to express our sincere apologies. We wish to again state that we have taken this matter very seriously. The employee involved in the matter has not been working in the store since the time of the incident and he is no longer with Canadian Tire.”

