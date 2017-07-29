Lethbridge family wins new roof: ‘This is definitely one of the worst roofs’

A Lethbridge family had a new roof installed on Saturday after winning a roof giveaway contest.

Every time it rained over the past eight years, the Rowley family would take out the buckets. When they filled up, a member of the family dumped the water and returned the bucket to its place.

“It’s not really something to be proud of,” contest winner Joshua Dan Tracy Rowley said. “Our roof sucks and we can’t fix it, so we just do what we’ve got to do.”

Rowley works as a construction worker and can’t afford a new roof. He moved to Lethbridge from Texas eight years ago to marry his wife, Andrea.

The roof was so bad, the couple was contemplating selling the house.

“I even put my mortgage renewal on hold,” Andrea said.

She was nominated in the No Roof Left Behind contest by her daughter, Jaralyn.

It’s an American program designed to help communities organize and rally around a local family in need.

According to it’s website, four Canadian companies participate — three in Ontario and one in Alberta.

People can nominate someone they think is deserving, and work to get more online votes than other nominees.

They Rowley family came back from a 400-vote deficit in just five days, defeating Renee Hauschildt, who nominated her mom for a new roof.

“It was hard getting votes… kudos to them,” Hauschildt said.

Waterproofing Roofing is the company participating in the program in Alberta. General manager Peter Locke said Saturday’s job would cost at least $10,000.

“This is definitely one of the worst roofs, especially for leaking and problems inside,” Locke said. “Typically it’s contained to one area, but this is whole sections of the house inside that’s been rotted out.”

Now, a rainy day will no longer mean a wet home for the Rowley’s.

“Honestly, I can’t express the appreciation and excitement I feel right now, it’s ridiculous, I actually just can’t believe we won a new roof,” Joshua said.