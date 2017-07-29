In Photos: Elite athletes compete in Edmonton’s ITU World Triathlon

Athletes from around the world are competing in the ITU World Triathlon in Edmonton this weekend.

Hundreds gathered in Hawrelak Park Saturday to cheer on the elite women’s and men’s competitions with some traveling from as far as Japan and New Zealand to take part.

Bermudian Flora Duffy claimed her fourth victory in a row in the World Triathlon series elite women’s event.

“It does add a lot of pressure but it’s really special to be the reigning world champion,” Duffy said following Saturday’s race.

Edmonton’s Paula Findlay placed in the top 15 in Saturday’s race.

The triathlon includes a variety of events for all ages and skill levels- including kids.

Race results can be found on the ITU World Trathlon website.