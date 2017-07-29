Entertainment
July 29, 2017 6:41 pm

In Photos: Elite athletes compete in Edmonton’s ITU World Triathlon

By

33 women compete in the elite women's event at the ITU World Triathlon in Edmonton Saturday.

Global News
A A

Athletes from around the world are competing in the ITU World Triathlon in Edmonton this weekend.

Hundreds gathered in Hawrelak Park Saturday to cheer on the elite women’s and men’s competitions with some traveling from as far as Japan and New Zealand to take part.

READ MORE: Edmonton road closures, detours expected for ITU Triathlon event

Bermudian Flora Duffy claimed her fourth victory in a row in the World Triathlon series elite women’s event.

“It does add a lot of pressure but it’s really special to be the reigning world champion,” Duffy said following Saturday’s race.

Edmonton’s Paula Findlay placed in the top 15 in Saturday’s race.

The triathlon includes a variety of events for all ages and skill levels- including kids.

Race results can be found on the ITU World Trathlon website.

itu9

Athletes from around the world are competing in the ITU World Triathlon in Edmonton this weekend.

itu10

Athletes from around the world are competing in the ITU World Triathlon in Edmonton this weekend.

itu2

Athletes from around the world are competing in the ITU World Triathlon in Edmonton this weekend.

Global News
itu11

Athletes from around the world are competing in the ITU World Triathlon in Edmonton this weekend.

itu3

Athletes from around the world are competing in the ITU World Triathlon in Edmonton this weekend.

itu4

Athletes from around the world are competing in the ITU World Triathlon in Edmonton this weekend.

itu5

Athletes from around the world are competing in the ITU World Triathlon in Edmonton this weekend.

itu6

Athletes from around the world are competing in the ITU World Triathlon in Edmonton this weekend.

itu7

Athletes from around the world are competing in the ITU World Triathlon in Edmonton this weekend.

itu8

Athletes from around the world are competing in the ITU World Triathlon in Edmonton this weekend.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton
Flora Duffy
ITU
ITU World Triathlon
Paula Findlay
Triathlon
yeg sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News