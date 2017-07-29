Calgary’s Regal Cat Cafe helping to re-home cats from city adoption centre

The Regal Cat Cafe in Calgary is beloved by its visitors, who come in for a hot drink and a treat as well as some “fuzz therapy” with new feline friends — but the cafe is turning out to be beneficial for more than just the patrons.

More than a dozen cats have been adopted out since the cafe opened in June, thanks to a partnership between the cafe and the Meow Foundation.

READ MORE: First Calgary cat café opens its doors

“It’s been amazing so far,” Tia Wieler from the cafe told Global News.

“Our first batch was completely adopted. And our second batch – we have 10 of 12 adopted so far, so we’re aiming for 100 per cent every time and hopefully, we’ll get there.”

The partnership has been in the works for about a year, with Meow Foundation giving 10 to 12 cats to the cafe each week with the hope they’d all be adopted by coffee lovers who are also cat lovers.

“It’s been amazing for us because, because of the cat cafe, we can rescue way more cats,” Sandra Henry said.

WATCH: A peek inside Calgary’s Regal Cat Cafe

Henry said last year, more than 800 cats were rescued by the Meow Foundation, which is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the thousands of cats on Calgary’s streets.

Meow Foundation also works to help rescue cats from rural areas around Calgary.

READ MORE: Adele comes to Vancouver and visits the cat cafe

“It’s just really great to work with all of the local rescues and help more kitties find more homes,” Wieler said.

Wieler said people who can’t adopt cats can still come to the cafe for “fuzz therapy” if they wish — which includes cuddling, playing and taking selfies with the cats.

READ MORE: Vancouver’s cat cafe tem’purrrrr’arily closes because it’s run out of cats

The Regal Cat Cafe is the first shop of its kind in Calgary, and the third in Alberta.