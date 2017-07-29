Regina Farmer’s Market vendors feeling the heat as dry spell continues

Don Mitchell has been selling vegetables at the Regina Farmer’s Market since 1975. This year, it has been weeks of no rain and what Mitchell called one of the worst years for growing vegetables.

“It’s been fairly stressful on plants, and a lot more work in terms of watering… If you have access to water then [it’s fine] but it means you have to water every day because the heat and wind dry the moisture out,” Mitchell said.

It’s thoughts echoed by producer Bob Purton from Yorkton, Sask.

“The potatoes really suffered so far… We are seeing things where like compared to the last five years where it’s been the opposite, like totally wet. Now we are getting totally dry,” Purton said.

However, the heat isn’t all bad, according to Heliotrope Farm’s Rick Letwinka, who said the warm temperatures have been beneficial.

“The heat makes everything grow. You just need water to keep everything from dying,” Letwinka said.

It wasn’t all produce being sold at the farmer’s market. The heat has been casting a nasty spell on Barbara Harder-Lutz, baker and owner of Cake Witch.

Harder-Lutz said she’d gladly battle the heat, so her customers won’t have to suffer through with turning on an oven during this warm spell.

“Dante’s inferno comes to mind,” Harder-Lutz laughed.

“It’s a win, win. I go crazy and I’m sweating… The [customers] don’t have to [go through that], they can go wild at my table.”

Baking or growing veggies, Purton is urging Mother Nature for some relief during this time.

“[I want] a rain or two, or three, but looking at the long term forecast, it doesn’t look very promising,” he said.