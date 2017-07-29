Trending
July 29, 2017 5:08 pm
Updated: July 29, 2017 5:12 pm

Missing 115-year-old tortoise Diablo returned to New Mexico retirement home

By National Online Journalist  Global News

A desert tortoise (not Diablo) finds relief from the sun under a bush in Utah, April 18, 2001.

AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac, File
A A

This was no high-speed chase.

Diablo, a venerable 115-year-old desert tortoise, was returned to his home in a retirement community (for humans) in New Mexico on Friday, after going missing for a week, the Albuquerque Journal reports.

The geriatric reptile had somehow found himself in the possession of some local kids, who sold him to a family in a nearby park. The family returned the shell-shocked tortoise to Manzano del Sol Village, after they saw a news report on his disappearance.

READ MORE: Malaysia seizes 330 smuggled endangered tortoises

Millie Tjeltweed, Diablo’s owner, said her “knees went weak” when she was reunited with her beloved pet.

Diablo’s companion, a 91-year-old female tortoise named Delilah, didn’t comment.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
115-year-old tortoise
Diablo the tortoise
diablo tortoise
missing 115-year-old tortoise
missing tortoise
missing tortoise new mexico
missing tortoises
new mexico missing tortoise
new mexico tortoise
Seniors Home
Tortoise
tortoise escapes from seniors home
Turtle
Turtles

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News