Crime
July 29, 2017 4:44 pm

Stabbing in Little Italy leaves one man in serious condition

By Neil Kumar Global News

A man in his 20s is in serious, but non-life-threatening condition after a stabbing in Little Italy on Saturday afternoon.

Francis Vachon/Canadian Press/File
A A

Toronto police say that a man has been stabbed in the city’s Little Italy neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Man fatally stabbed in Bolton after group fight

According to investigators, an altercation took place around 3 p.m. Saturday at Roxton Road and Harrison Street near Ossington Avenue.

Const. Craig Brister tells Talk Radio AM640: “Police received reports of a fight in the area and it occurred in George Ben Park.”

Paramedics say that the victim is a man in his 20s and that he received a single stab wound to his torso. He is now at a local trauma centre where he is listed in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

READ MORE: Man critically injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
#TOCrime
am640
Crime
Crime Stoppers
George Ben Park
GTA
Harriston Street
Little Italy
Ossington Avenue
Roxton Road
Toronto
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News