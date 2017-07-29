Stabbing in Little Italy leaves one man in serious condition

Toronto police say that a man has been stabbed in the city’s Little Italy neighbourhood.
According to investigators, an altercation took place around 3 p.m. Saturday at Roxton Road and Harrison Street near Ossington Avenue.
Const. Craig Brister tells Talk Radio AM640: “Police received reports of a fight in the area and it occurred in George Ben Park.”
Paramedics say that the victim is a man in his 20s and that he received a single stab wound to his torso. He is now at a local trauma centre where he is listed in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.
