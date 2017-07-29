Charity tournament brings Kingston kids face-to-face with NHL hockey heroes

On Saturday, NHL star Taylor Hall, returned to the city where he spent his teens… Hosting his annual tournament in order to give back to the organization that meant so much to him. Hall says he grew up at the Boys and Girls Club and knows how important the organization is to other families, just like it was to his.

“I know how important it is for families, for families like mine, so if I can give back to them a little bit and help them out, that’s a good feeling for me.”

Last year, the Taylor Hall Charity Ball Hockey Tournament raised over $12,000 for the Boys and Girls Club in Kingston.

This year, they are hoping to blow that out of the rink — with a goal of $20,000. That money goes directly to kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Kingston and area, where their manager of programs, Jeff Helsby, says it literally changes kids’ lives.

“All the funds actually go to subsidizing children and youth in our after-school programs and summer camps.

“So, those who can’t afford fees to come to camp or after-school programs — we’re actually able to internally subsidize that, and make sure kids can come and everyone has an opportunity to participate.”

And for the ton of kids who came out, it was all about participation — and getting to meet their hockey heroes.

READ MORE: NHL stars joining Taylor Hall for ball hockey tournament to raise money for Kingston Boys and Girls Club

Hockey fan, Ryan Edmunds, says his favourite part was meeting professional hockey players and getting autographs, while Aiden Cutt, a member of the Boys and Girls Club, says he loved watching the games and meeting his heroes… though he says he wishes his favourite player of all time, William Nylander, was there. He says he better be in Kingston for next year’s tournament.

“I want to see Willian Nylander’s autograph and all that… [So, he better be here next year!] Yeah!”

Hall hopes the tournament will continue to grow each year, saying he and organizers hope to expand to two rinks and add additional teams in the future.

“We will take it year by year, and make sure it’s a quality event, not only for the ball hockey and everything like that… but for the Boys and Girls Club and the City of Kingston.”

And in a hockey-mad city, the tournament has become a cherished summer staple.

See you next year, William Nylander!

READ MORE: Taylor Hall thinks ‘it’s too bad’ NHL won’t participate in 2018 Olympics