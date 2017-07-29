Man fatally stabbed in Bolton after group fight

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for three people who were allegedly involved in an altercation early Saturday that left one man dead.

The OPP said in a statement that officers were called to the Highway 50 and Ellwood Drive area after 2:30 a.m. with a report of a stabbing.

Police said they found a man, who is believed to be in his 20s, with “obvious trauma.” He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Man in his 20s stabbed in the abdomen overnight @petrocanada at Queen St S & Ellwood Dr in Caledon. Victim transported with no vital signs. pic.twitter.com/3IbwtXCRgj — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 29, 2017

Officers said it appears the victim was involved in a “physical altercation” with two males and two females.

A male was taken into custody and three others are still wanted by police, investigators said.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.