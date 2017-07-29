Crime
July 29, 2017 3:55 pm

Man fatally stabbed in Bolton after group fight

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

The OPP are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in Bolton early Saturday.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
A A

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for three people who were allegedly involved in an altercation early Saturday that left one man dead.

The OPP said in a statement that officers were called to the Highway 50 and Ellwood Drive area after 2:30 a.m. with a report of a stabbing.

Police said they found a man, who is believed to be in his 20s, with “obvious trauma.” He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Officers said it appears the victim was involved in a “physical altercation” with two males and two females.

A male was taken into custody and three others are still wanted by police, investigators said.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bolton
Bolton stabbing
Crime
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News